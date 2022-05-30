Nelson Bay Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS Round Up:

Sunday 22 May:

Monday 23 May:

Vets Competition Results: Kerry Grice 19, Neil Edwards 19, Neil Carmady 18.

Tuesday 24 May:

No Results

Wednesday 25 May:

Men’s Stableford

Christmas course A Grade: John Wade (112) 39, Steve Conrades (14) 38 c/b; B Grade: David Rann (16) 38, Mike Selmo (18) 37; C Grade: Thomas Thorton (32) 36, Neil Goudge (27) 34;

Brushbox Course A Grade: Peter Metham (13) 35, Greg Spake (15) 34 c/b; B Grade: Ryan Palmer (16) 34, Andrew Cowley (16) 33 c/b; C Grade: Brian Woodhouse (26) 35, Kevin Sanders (25) 33;

Thursday 26 May

Men’s Stableford: Nelson Bay Brush: O;verall winners 1: Cameron Pollard (-2) 28, 2 Keith Le Compte (33) 27, 3 John Townsend (24) 26;

Vets competition Thursday Stableford: Terry Gannon 24, Mike Coghlan 20;

Women’s Stroke brush course: A Grade: Sharon Dunn (21) 72 c/b, B Grade: Charmaine Pattison(34) 77

Friday 27 May

Ladies’ Stableford Gymea, Overall Winners: Toni Brensish (27) 39, Debbie Child (25) 36

Men’s Stableford Gymea: A Grade: John Clark (11) 37, Peter Mentis (11) 34, B Grade: Phil Ismay (17) 37 c/b, Neil Young (21) 37, C Grade: Ray Baunach (29) 36, Geoff Cavanagh (28) 35 c/b

Saturday 28 May:

Ladies’ Stableford Brushbox, Barbara Frost (17) 35; Robyn Rocher (19) 32; Sharon Dunn (20) 31c/b.

Men’s Stableford Christmas Courses: A Grade: Lachlan Lawson (5) 38c/b, Dave Owens (14) 38, B Grade: John Harvey (23) 42, Neil Russell (17) 41; C Grade: Peter Sinclair (25) 37, Bradley Foley (29) 33.

Men’s Stableford Brushbox: A Grade: Neil Edwards (12) 39, Simon Law (14) 38; B Grade: Peter Fagan (17) 37, Nev Stanfield (16) 36; C Grade: John Geoghegan (32) 34, Harvey Payne (25) 33.

Men’s Four Ball: Christmas Course: Overall Winners: Emile Billett and Ray Moore 47c/b, Graeme Luke and Peter Sinclair 47