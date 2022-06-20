Nelson Bay Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 20, 2022 RESULTS Round Up: Sunday 12 June: Men’s Stableford Christmas: A Grade: Jason Gasgoigne (11) 34 c/b. B Grade: Clinton Ermer (17) 34. C Grade: Harvey Payne (25) 37. Ladies Stableford Christmas: A Grade: Charmaine Elliott (23) 34. B Grade: Julie Newsham (25) 37. Monday 13 June: Men Stableford: A: Dave Owens (15) 41, Mark Baker (17) 37. Women Stableford overall winners: Glenda Mccaw (29) 37, Robyn Butler (16) 36. Vets Stableford: Div 1: Mike Coghlan 20, Raymond Mahady 20; Div 2: Brian Stewart 24, Brian Single 22; Tuesday 14 June: Ladies 4BBB Stableford: A Grade: Diana Johnson & Barbara Frost 44 c/b. B Grade: Susie Anderson & Margot Phegan 49. C Grade: Barbara Frost & Shirley Anicich 44 Wednesday 15 June: Men’s Stableford Brushbox course A Grade: Mark Galloway (13) 38, Ray Hare (14) 37c/b; B Grade: Peter Miers (21) 40, Alan Fisher (20) 37c/b; C Grade: Brian Woodhouse (25) 39, Keith Woodley (24) 37. Men’s Stableford Xmas Course: A Grade: Tim Chaplin (15) 40, Graeme Eaton (11) 39; B Grade: Ryan Palmer (17) 39c/b, Geoffrey Cousins (17) 39c/b; C Grade: Peter Griffin (28) 38, Peter Lakeman (29) 36c/b. Thursday 16 June Vets competition Thursday Stableford: Brian Single 26, Grant Kennett 23. Womens Stableford Course: A Grade: Mary Conway (30) 42, Karen Flatt (24) 38, Glenda Mccaw (29) 36; B Grade: Catherine Smith (36) 39, Tina Wasilewicz (40) 38, Mary Judge (37) 37 c/b. Friday 17 June Men’s Stableford: A grade: Wayne Finney (11) 38, Guy Jennings (14) 36; B Grade: Mark Twomey (21) 41, Terry Butler (22) 38, C Grade: John Delaney (35) 37; Steve Punshon (31) 36c/b. Women’s Stableford: Div 1: Beth Macduff (23) 32, Div 2: Sue Skinner (35) 36. Saturday 18 June: Mens Stableford Christmas Course A Grade: Eric Kidd (14) 35, Peter Kent (9) 34. Men’s Stableford brush box: A Grade: Angelo Fortune (28) 36, Darren Stocks (15) 34.