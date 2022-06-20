Nelson Bay Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

RESULTS Round Up:

Sunday 12 June:

Men’s Stableford Christmas:

A Grade: Jason Gasgoigne (11) 34 c/b.
B Grade: Clinton Ermer (17) 34.
C Grade: Harvey Payne (25) 37.

Ladies Stableford Christmas:

A Grade: Charmaine Elliott (23) 34.
B Grade: Julie Newsham (25) 37.

Monday 13 June: Men Stableford: A: Dave Owens (15) 41, Mark Baker (17) 37.

Women Stableford overall winners: Glenda Mccaw (29) 37, Robyn Butler (16) 36.

Vets Stableford: Div 1: Mike Coghlan 20, Raymond Mahady 20; Div 2: Brian Stewart 24, Brian Single 22;

Tuesday 14 June:

Ladies 4BBB Stableford:

A Grade: Diana Johnson & Barbara Frost 44 c/b.
B Grade: Susie Anderson & Margot Phegan 49.
C Grade: Barbara Frost & Shirley Anicich 44

Wednesday 15 June:

Men’s Stableford

Brushbox course A Grade: Mark Galloway (13) 38, Ray Hare (14) 37c/b; B Grade: Peter Miers (21) 40, Alan Fisher (20) 37c/b; C Grade: Brian Woodhouse (25) 39, Keith Woodley (24) 37.

Men’s Stableford Xmas Course:

A Grade: Tim Chaplin (15) 40, Graeme Eaton (11) 39; B Grade: Ryan Palmer (17) 39c/b, Geoffrey Cousins (17) 39c/b; C Grade: Peter Griffin (28) 38, Peter Lakeman (29) 36c/b.

Thursday 16 June

Vets competition Thursday Stableford: Brian Single 26, Grant Kennett 23.

Womens Stableford Course: A Grade: Mary Conway (30) 42, Karen Flatt (24) 38, Glenda Mccaw (29) 36; B Grade: Catherine Smith (36) 39, Tina Wasilewicz (40) 38, Mary Judge (37) 37 c/b.

Friday 17 June

Men’s Stableford: A grade: Wayne Finney (11) 38, Guy Jennings (14) 36; B Grade: Mark Twomey (21) 41, Terry Butler (22) 38, C Grade: John Delaney (35) 37; Steve Punshon (31) 36c/b.

Women’s Stableford: Div 1: Beth Macduff (23) 32, Div 2: Sue Skinner (35) 36.

Saturday 18 June: Mens Stableford Christmas Course A Grade: Eric Kidd (14) 35, Peter Kent (9) 34.

Men’s Stableford brush box: A Grade: Angelo Fortune (28) 36, Darren Stocks (15) 34.

