Nelson Bay Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 7, 2021 NELSON Bay Golf Club Results 30 May 2021 – 5 June 2021 Results Round Up: Sunday 30 May: NO GOLF Monday 31 May: Vets: Stableford: Robert Moodie 21, John Bannerman 21. NTP: Hole: 5, distance 900cm Gordon Dyer. Hole 25, distance 558cm Robert Rollason. Tuesday 1 June: Ladies 4BBB: 1ST: Maggie Coggans & Maureen Griffin c/b 42, 2nd: Bev Carver and Chris Ledingham 42, 3rd: Margot Phegan and Jeanette McClymont (23) 41. Wednesday 2 June: Mens Stableford: C1: A Grade: Tim Chaplin (15) 39, Peter Sutton (7) 37; B Grade: Mike Davison (22) 37, Robert Connor (20) 36; C Grade: Geoff Cavanagh (26) 39, Ryley Bliss (28) 35; C2: Mens Stableford: A Grade: Philip Gee Kee (15) 38, Chris Baldwin (14) 36; B Grade: Ray Moore (19) 40, Peter Miers (20) 37; C Grade: Terry Smith (30) 43, Chris Norman (26) 38; Thursday 3 June: Ladies Par: Div 1: Kath Allen (20) -1, Linda Bergmann (30) -2; Div 2: Jeanette Ferrier (42) c/b 0, Irena Nash (41) 0. Men Stableford: Overall: Denis Barnett (15) 39, Elio Mislov (11) 38. VETS: Mens Stableford: Rob Scheibel 22, John Kidd 21. NTP: Hole: 14, distance 190 Rob Scheibel. Friday 4 June: Ladies Stableford: Div 1: Chris Ledingham (26) 34, Diane McLean (24) 33 Div Overall: Chris Ledingham (26) 34, Diane McLean (24) 33. Mens Stableford: A Grade: Jim Papworth (10) 36. B Grade: Phil Tobin (19) 34, Scott Bruce (21) 33; C Grade: Lloyd Goodwin (33) 33, Brad Foley (29) 32. Saturday 5 June: Ladies Stableford: Overall: Sharon Dunn (22) 35, Linda Drake (20) 30 Mens Stoke / Monthly Medal: C1: Winner: James Marshall Stroke Gross: (6) 74 Mens Stroke A Grade Net: James Marshall (6) 68, Allan Daubaras (11) c/b 71; B Grade: Steve Fogwill (17) 69, David Rann (18); C Grade: Frank Fay (26)71, Colin Chalkley (27) 72. Mens Stableford: C2: A Grade: Greg Spake (15) 37, Steve Brown (11) 36; B Grade: Martin Quirke (21) 40, Phil Murray (17) 37; C Grade: John Elsworth (24) 40, Myles Brunt (35) 39.