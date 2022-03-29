Nelson Bay Ladies Probus Club enjoy High Tea at Birubi Sands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Nelson Bay Ladies Probus Club have been getting back into the swing of enjoying social outings.

Recently some of the ladies enjoyed a High Tea at Birubi Sands (Over 55s Lifestyle Village).



The High Tea was an innovation which the Committee offered to members to replace the usual free BBQ which is held annually in February.

Jill Stephenson told News Of The Area, “Much hilarity and enjoyment ensued at the High Tea – in fact, I don’t think anyone attending wanted to leave.”

The ladies dressed for the occasion in beautiful dresses and fascinators.

The club has also held its AGM and Changeover event at Nelson Bay Bowling Club this month.

Mary Coombes was elected incoming President of Nelson Bay Ladies Probus Club and is looking forward to a year of friendship and fellowship.

Port Stephens has several different Probus Clubs, some are mixed and others are not.

They each offer different things to retirees focused on activity, engagement, friendship and fun.

The Nelson Bay Ladies Probus Club only has 30 members – and are looking for interested ladies to join them.

The Ladies have lots of fun and friendship and hopefully, with covid over are looking forward to more outings and lunches.

“We meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 10am in the Crows Nest of Nelson Bay Bowling and Recreation Club,” Jill said.

Please phone Jill Stephenson on 0418 661 689 for information – prospective members can attend three meetings before deciding if they would like to join the club.

