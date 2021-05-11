Nelson Bay man charged with commercial drug supply in Newcastle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NELSON Bay man has been charged with commercial drug supply after GHB and cash were located at a Newcastle unit.

About 9am on Thursday 6 May 2021, officers attached to Hunter Region Enforcement Squad (RES), Northern Region High Visibility Unit and Operation Utah Hunter attended a unit on King Street, Newcastle.



Upon arrival at the building, police spoke with and arrested a 35-year-old man.

Officers executed a search warrant at the unit where they located and seized methylamphetamine, liquid gamma-Hydroxybutyric (GHB), more than $135,000 cash and mobile phones.

During the execution of the warrant, a 28-year-old woman arrived at the property and was arrested for a breach of bail offence.

Both were taken to Newcastle Police Station where the man was charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime, while the woman was charged with the breach of bail offence and possess prohibited drug.

The Nelson Bay man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Friday 7 May 2021, while the woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Wyong Local Court on Monday 28 June 2021.

Investigations are ongoing.