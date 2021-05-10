Nelson Bay Women’s Bowling Club support the Tomaree Ladies Breast Cancer Support Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NELSON Bay Women’s Bowling Club members proudly supported the Tomaree Ladies Breast Cancer Support Group with over 50 ladies in attendance.

The ladies had a tremendous fun filled day with a friendly game of bowls followed by a delicious lunch.

More importantly it was made successful with a $520 contribution to the worthy cause.

The Tomaree Ladies Breast Cancer Support Group is a local `grassroots’ self funded group that provides assistance to residents on the Tomaree Peninsula who are Breast Cancer patients.

All funds raised or donated to the group stay in the Tomaree area and are used to support people living in the Tomaree Peninsula with Breast Cancer.

This year’s Pink Charity Day presented with some very imaginative outfits from the ladies.

President Pat Janes certainly appreciated their efforts and the outstanding efforts of all the Committee members in making the day such a success.

Congratulations to our overall winners on the day, Noreen Allen, Pat Pepper and Karen Marshall.

Well done to all the raffle winners and to Judi Priestly for receiving the ‘pinkest of the day’ award.

By Bernie CARROLL