Networking opportunities for Women Who Sail in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAILING is a sport that those of us living around the coast can enjoy.

We can jump on board and try sailing with a local yacht club or we can badger family and friends to take us for a day out.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

For some, sailing becomes a lifestyle.

They cruise up and down the coast and the more daring take their vessels across the oceans to far away lands.

There is no doubt that there are more men than women who own yachts and sail.

However, the women who do sail have a great support network.

Women Who Sail is an international group that supports women venturing out on the water.

More seasoned sailors offer support and advice to those taking up the sport and lifestyle.

They share their achievements, failures and offer mentoring and encouragement.

This international group includes a local chapter of Women Who Sail and the group often gets together onshore to share experiences.

A recent gathering at Crest at Birubi Beach saw the table filled with those who have lived aboard, those that have crossed seas, circumnavigated Australia and even the world.

Women Who Sail can be found on Facebook or at www.womenwhosail.com.

Every woman who wants to get into sailing or who sails can be a part of this international movement that is there to support women in a male dominated sport.

By Marian SAMPSON