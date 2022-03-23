Networking Opportunity in Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is celebrating ‘Small Business Month’ by hosting a networking event for local businesses on 26 March at the School of Arts in Bulahdelah from 5pm – 7.30pm.

This is a great opportunity for businesses to meet up with each other and take part in talks on the benefits of social media for their business as well as a panel discussion on the importance of business in regional areas.

The Chamber is aiming to help further develop the relationships between businesses in the town and promote what Bulahdelah has to offer to this wonderful area.

The Chamber welcomes all business owners from businesses big and small, as well as budding entrepreneurs to come and take part in this free event and enjoy a sausage sizzle and drink.

All you need to do is head to www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au and register.