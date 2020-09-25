New $3.9m Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club officially opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE long awaited opening of the new $3.9 million Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club will take place on the morning of Saturday 26 September, with an official opening by local dignitaries.



Building works on the surf club were officially completed one month ago, however it’s opening has been held off due to COVID-19.

Saturday’s opening date coincides with the commencement of surf life saving patrols at Woolgoolga Beach, and the momentous occasion will be marked with an official raising of the patrol flags.

The main opening will occur around 10am on Saturday, with Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan invited guests in attendance.

Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club president of 22 years Les Pepper said he was “really pleased” to finally be able to open the club.

It was at a surf club meeting back in 2012 that Les finally decided to start working hard towards establishing the new clubhouse.

“I decided in 2012 to take it on and start moving and get things organised and try and get it done,” Les said.

A committee of eight club members joined forces with Les and got working on the project and started applying for government grants.

The committee succeeded, with Federal, State, and Local Government funding all being secured by the committee for the new club.

The new clubhouse contains multiple storage facilities for surf rescue equipment, a state-of-the-art Patrol Room, First Aid room, a public cafe, function and training rooms, kitchen, gymnasium, and a Boat Bar on the first floor overlooking Woolgoolga Beach.

The upstairs function room will be available for hire by the public for weddings and conferences, and will also be used for surf club training.

Tenders are currently being assessed for the lease of the cafe, which is located downstairs and is expected to be open for business by the end of October.

The former 70-year-old surf life saving club will be demolished in early November once the surf club moves out of it, as part of current revitalisation works being undertaken at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

By Emma DARBIN