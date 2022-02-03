New Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Stephen Allan and seven elected councillors recently took the Oath of Office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BLUE skies, green lawns and smiles on every face – Bellingen knows how to shine for special occasions, like the swearing-in of a new Mayor and Council.

The newly elected Mayor for Bellingen Shire, Councillor Steve Allan, and seven elected councillors recently took the Oath of Office at Bellingen Council Chambers ahead of the first Ordinary Meeting of Council.



A smiling Cr Allan said, “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent our community and the Shire.”

Joining the Mayor on Council are four new councillors, Cr Jo Brotherton, Cr Joanne Cook, Cr Stephen Glyde and Cr Elie Tree, with Cr Dominic King and Cr Jennie Fenton returning for another term.

Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremonies preceded the taking of the Oath of Office and it was followed by a meet-and-greet morning tea with the newly elected councillors and their families.

Congratulating all elected councillors and thanking them for their passion to make a difference, Cr Allan also reminded all present, “It’s not actually about us, it’s about the community who elected us and making sure we deliver on their vision for the future.”

Bellingen Council General Manager Liz Jeremy congratulated returning and newly elected Councillors saying, “It’s going to be an exciting time working with both our new and returning councillors, because we need to hit the ground running as there’s a lot to be done to address the challenges and opportunities we face now and into the future.”

At the first Ordinary Meeting of the new Council later that day, Cr Cook was elected to the position of Deputy Mayor.

Cr Cook brings a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the needs of local agriculture and food production, small business and industry.

The new Mayor congratulated Cr Cook, saying he was looking forward to working with her across the range of opportunities and challenges the Shire presents.

By Susan KONTIC