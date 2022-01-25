New citizens for Australia Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 50 MidCoast residents will become Australian citizens at a special ceremony conducted by Mayor Claire Pontin in Taree this Australia Day, as part of celebrations organised by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree.

The ceremony will celebrate 46 adults and six children originally hailing from the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, China, Philippines, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, United States of America, Cambodia, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Bulgaria and Egypt.



The announcement of winners of the MidCoast’s Australia Day Awards and the citizenship ceremony will take place from 8am at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree.

The naming of MidCoast’s 2022 Australia Day award winners will be presented by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree at Queen Elizabeth Park from 8am.

Categories include the Young Citizen of the Year, Ken McDonald Memorial Sport Star of the Year, Community Achiever of the Year and the Community Group of the Year.

Later in the afternoon visitors to the park can enjoy an afternoon concert from 5pm and fireworks at 9pm.

“What’s absolutely clear to me is that the MidCoast has some outstanding citizens and that these awards are very well deserved,” said Mayor Pontin.

“These Australia Day celebrations are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the wonderful contributions of our people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, and the way we all band together to make the MidCoast a great place to live, work and play.”

There are a range of other events, many to be attended by MidCoast councillors, being hosted across the region this Australia Day.

To find out what’s happening near you, visit barringtoncoast.com.au/whats-on.