New committee voted in at Coffs Harbour Community Gardens AGM

A GOOD turnout of members showed up for the Coffs Harbour Community Gardens Annual General Meeting on Sunday 4 September despite the rain, wind and conflicts with Father’s Day.

A new committee was voted in consisting of some old and some new members, and members agreed they are all excited and invigorated for the year ahead.



“At the meeting we reflected over achievements from the past year, and members who have retired or moved away, but welcomed new members, especially families that have recently moved to the area and who are keen to use the garden,” Lara Reading, the Gardens’ Secretary told NOTA.

Members voted for President Phil Connor to continue as President and also voted in Lara as Vice President, who will continue her role as Secretary.

“Phil has been President for many years and is keen to hand over the ropes within the next six months,” said Lara.

Ongoing Treasurer is Bec Bargon and the new Garden Coordinator is Bob Smith.

Members voted in the following Ordinary Members: Dorothea Froehlich; Simon Lian; Debbie Goodside and Natashia Naude.

“Congratulations guys.”

For information about joining the Garden as a member, contact Lara at coffscommunitygardens@gmail.com or phone 0403 934 048.

Connect with the Community Gardens on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coffsregionalcommunitygardens or the website coffscommunitygardens.org.au

By Andrea FERARI