New COVID-19 QR check-in card for customers without smartphones

DON’T have a smartphone or sometimes forget to take your phone with you when you enter a business premises?

You can now register for a Service NSW COVID-19 QR check-in card to make the checking in process a whole lot easier.

The NSW Government has recently introduced the new QR code check-in process for people who don’t own a smartphone.

The COVID-19 check-in card is a hard copy (printed) plastic card with a unique QR code that contains your personal registered contact details.

When you enter a COVID-safe business, a staff member scans your card and your visit to the premises is electronically recorded.

If the business device is unable to read your QR code, the staff member will enter your details manually into the online webform.

Your check-in information will then be directly available to NSW Health’s contact tracing team in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.

Quick access to this information protects the community by allowing timely contact tracing.

You can now apply for your personal COVID-19 check-in card by calling Service NSW on 13 77 88 or by registering your details online at https://apply.service.nsw.gov.au/covid-checkin-card/.

Once you’ve created your card you can have it posted to you, or download a printable version immediately to use.

If you lose your COVID-19 check-in card, or your contact details change, you simply create a new card.

The new check-in method is only available at businesses that have a QR compatible device and it is not mandatory for businesses to accept COVID-19 check-in cards.

By Emma DARBIN