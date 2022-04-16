New date for Greenhouse Tavern’s Lismore Flood Relief Concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNFORTUNATELY, due to issues outside of the venue’s control, the planned Lismore Flood Relief Concert scheduled for last week at the Greenhouse Tavern in Coffs Harbour was unable to be held.

However, the good news is that the event has been rescheduled for Friday 22 April.

“Live music is back, baby, and this time it’s here to lend a hand,” said Venue Manager Tony Chadd.

“Headlining with lively Sydney-based surf-rocking act Caravana Sun, all proceeds from the concert will go directly to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

“Described by LOST Magazine as ‘the most explosive performance ever witnessed’, Caravana Sun are all set to blow minds with the raw energy of their live show.

“Swinging from huge crowd singalongs, to quiet soulful heart-moments and sun-drenched reggae, these guys have a sound that deserves to be heard live.

“Kicking off at 7pm with special guests ESIUM and Bear Tracks, this gig promises to deliver not only some big sounds and rocking beats, but also some much-needed assistance for our friends and families up the road in Lismore. “Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg, who has been the backbone of the Lismore community following the February 28 natural disaster, will distribute all funds to the people of Lismore and the Northern Rivers area through the Lismore Flood Relief Fund,” Tony said.

Tickets are now available online for only $25 at greenhousetavern.com.au or can be purchased at the venue anytime before 22 April or at the door.

“Dine and Discover vouchers can be used to purchase tickets for this great fundraising event through the online ticket platform.

“Get on board,” Tony said.