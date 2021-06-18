New Domino’s Pizza store to open at Woolgoolga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A DOMINO’S Pizza store has been approved for the Woolgoolga CBD area by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Council approved the development application for a Food and Drink Premises (Change of Use from shop including Fit out, Signs and Extended Operational Hours) at a vacant commercial tenancy within the Woolgoolga Central shopping complex on the corner of Beach Street and Nightingale Street, Woolgoolga, beside JT’s General Store.



The development application was approved on 10 June for alterations and additions to a commercial development and signage for a take-away food and drink premises, and extended operational hours outside of the existing shopping centre hours.

The new store will operate from 8am to 2am Monday to Sunday.

Internal fit-out works have commenced on the site and Domino’s staff began interviewing potential employees for the new store last week.

The Domino’s store will include an ordering counter and kitchen only, with no table seating provided for dining-in.

Works at the store are estimated to cost $205,000.

The new store will be the third takeaway pizza outlet in Woolgoolga, along with Woolgoolga Pizza Place and Riptide Pizzeria.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd is the largest pizza chain in Australia with 700 Domino’s stores operating all over the country.

The store is the third Domino’s Pizza store in the Coffs Harbour region, along with Domino’s Pizza Coffs Harbour and Domino’s Pizza Toormina.

By Emma DARBIN