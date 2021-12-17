New entry and expanded hanging space for the Woolgoolga Art Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Art Gallery, located in Turon Parade, is about to have something of a facelift with work to start in March next year on upgrading the gallery’s entry courtyard.

The $85,000 grant comes from the State Governments Stronger Country Communities Fund and will allow a major revamp of the entry area, including moving the reception desk, creating an entry into the main gallery space, fixing the different floor levels and improving accessibility.



Gallery President Carolyn Boyden thanked Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and the State Government for the funding, and said, “This work will continue the ongoing improvements that we have been making to the Gallery over many years, and we look forward to having improved access and more wall space for exhibitions.

“We will need to curtail our exhibits during the work as art and dust don’t mix, but we are planning to keep running classes and outdoor art activities.”

In congratulating the Art Gallery on securing the funding, Mr Singh said, “I’m looking forward to seeing this project take shape.

“The Woolgoolga Art Gallery is an important part of our community, and it will become an even more attractive place to visit once this vital upgrade is complete.”

Started in 1972, the Woolgoolga Art Groups gallery facility has two gallery spaces to showcase members’ works and two dedicated studio spaces, one devoted to ceramics, including wheels and a kiln and the second hosts a variety of activities, from sewing through to art classes.

The Gallery has just wrapped up its 35th annual major Lillipilli Art and Craft Exhibition and will hold an opening for its next exhibition titled ‘2021 Exposed’ as well as a Christmas celebration on Friday 17 December.

BY David TUNE