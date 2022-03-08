New events toolkit launched to aid Port’s COVID-19 recovery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council has launched a new online toolkit aimed at encouraging more events to Port Stephens while helping to reboot the local economy following COVID-19.

The Port Stephens Events Toolkit is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for event organisers with advice and information all in one handy location.



Mayor Ryan Palmer said the launch comes at a critical time for local businesses and tourism operators.

“It’s no secret the pandemic has had a devastating impact on both businesses and the Port Stephens tourism industry – an industry that’s worth more than $1.9 million every day to the local economy,” Mayor Ryan said.

“Events play an important role in attracting visitors to our region, generating local jobs, investment and growth.

“They also bring our community together and improve the vibrancy of our town centres.

“With restrictions easing and international borders back open, it’s important we’re leveraging Port Stephens as an event-friendly destination.

“Whether it’s a music festival, wedding, community event or major sporting competition, our new Events Toolkit takes the guesswork out of holding an event, making it simpler and quicker to navigate the application process.

“Pre-pandemic, Port Stephens played host to more than 120 events annually and we hope by streamlining the process we can attract more high-quality community, national and international events that will benefit the entire region.”

The Events Toolkit includes a checklist, information on statutory requirements and practical advice on delivering a safe, well-organised and successful event.

Council’s Development Services Group Manager Steve Peart said the toolkit was created following feedback from the community and event organisers.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve our processes and make it easier to work with Council as part of our commitment to business excellence,” Mr Peart said.

“Successful events need careful and considerate planning, which can be daunting if you’re a volunteer or small community group, so we wanted to provide clear guidance on the application process to make it quicker and simpler to understand exactly what’s required.

“We’re also creating a series of webinars to support the toolkit, which will provide further information on things like traffic management and risk assessments.

“Council’s dedicated Vibrant Places team does a fabulous job and we are currently looking at how we can further support our community and event organisers as a way to grow our local economy and showcase everything that’s great about Port Stephens.”

To download the Events Toolkit, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/plan-your-event-in-port-stephens.