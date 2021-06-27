New exercise program for over 50s launched on the Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVING longer is one thing but living well and strong into a longer life is another.

This is the motivator for an exercise program for people aged 50+ launching on the Mid North Coast.

Living Longer Living Stronger is a safe, effective and affordable strength and balance program, specifically designed for people aged 50 to 100+.



It aims to improve strength, balance, coordination and endurance through regular resistance and balance training.

COTA NSW (Council on the Ageing NSW) has partnered with Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) to launch the program.

The classes will be delivered by local exercise professionals who have completed specialised training to be accredited as a Living Longer Living Stronger instructor.

Firstly, participants have a one-to-one assessment with their instructor who then develops a program tailored to each individual’s needs to safely maximise benefits.

“Improving strength helps older people stay independent,” said COTA NSW CEO Meagan Lawson.

“Being stronger means you can carry your shopping, climb stairs and play with your grandkids.

“The Living Longer Living Stronger program can help improve bone and muscle strength and slow down wear and tear,” said Megan.

“It can speed up metabolism which may help maintain a healthier body and reduce the chance of injuring yourself because you are stronger and have better balance.”

Classes are friendly and sociable with instructors who make a special effort to ensure everyone feels comfortable, whatever their previous experience.

Charges range between $50 – $85 for the assessment and $8 – $15 per hour for classes.

“We are excited to be able to refer people to the Living Longer Living Stronger program once they have finished our active ageing programs such as Stepping on and Healthy and Active for Life Online,” MNCLHD Health Promotion Coordinator Trish Davis told News Of The Area.

“It’s so important that older people in our community can continue along their health journey with a program like Living Longer Living Stronger to achieve healthier outcomes, improved wellbeing long-term, as well as the added social benefits.”

Starting in July, contact Mid North Coast Physio now to book your assessment.

Coffs Harbour (Moonee and Toormina): Mid North Coast Physio, 1300 273, 747 or info@mncphysio.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI