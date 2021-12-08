New Federal funding for local flood mitigation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL councils are being encouraged to nominate priority flood mitigation projects for Federal funding.

Applications are now open under a new round of the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Applications will only be accepted from state and territory governments, with local councils urged to bring forward important infrastructure projects for consideration.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said this second round would focus on levees, levee systems, infrastructure to promote floodplain restoration and green infrastructure initiatives (such as reforestation, greenways along floodplains or bioswales) that mitigate flood risk.

“Federal funding of up to $10 million will be available for each eligible application which may include an unlimited number of individual projects, with the state government to co-contribute,” Dr Gillespie said.

“This is an opportunity for councils to secure critical support for infrastructure that directly reduces the risk of flooding in our communities, or directly reduces the impact of future floods.

Program guidelines for the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Program 2021-22 are available at www.recovery.gov.au.

The Federal Coalition Government’s disaster resilience and risk reduction also includes: