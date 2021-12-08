New Federal funding for local flood mitigation Myall Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 8, 2021 LOCAL councils are being encouraged to nominate priority flood mitigation projects for Federal funding. Applications are now open under a new round of the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Program. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] Applications will only be accepted from state and territory governments, with local councils urged to bring forward important infrastructure projects for consideration. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said this second round would focus on levees, levee systems, infrastructure to promote floodplain restoration and green infrastructure initiatives (such as reforestation, greenways along floodplains or bioswales) that mitigate flood risk. “Federal funding of up to $10 million will be available for each eligible application which may include an unlimited number of individual projects, with the state government to co-contribute,” Dr Gillespie said. “This is an opportunity for councils to secure critical support for infrastructure that directly reduces the risk of flooding in our communities, or directly reduces the impact of future floods. Program guidelines for the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Program 2021-22 are available at www.recovery.gov.au. The Federal Coalition Government’s disaster resilience and risk reduction also includes: $600 million Preparing Australia Program $4.5 million National Capability Package $37.1 million Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) package to improve the resilience of Australia’s communications networks in bushfire and disaster prone areas program funded under the $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund and the Mobile Black Spot Program $85 million Natural Hazards Research Australia, a new natural hazards and disaster resilience research centre for the next ten years $200 million Infrastructure Betterment Fund in New South Wales, jointly funded with the NSW Government, with $100 million from the Australian Government $261 million Disaster Risk Reduction Package, jointly funded with states and territories, with $130.5 million from the Australian Government. $11 million in additional funding for the National Aerial Firefighting Centre capability $2 million to ensure the availability and integrity of emergency alert systems $8 million to progress the Public Safety Mobile Broadband proof of concept trial in NSW.