New Football Competition Announced For Coffs

NORTH Coast Football (NCF) have announced a new, all-year-round football competition, Coffs Football 6s, to be played on the synthetic pitches next to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The $12 million dollar facility opened in January 2022; and Australia Cup, Coastal Football League and National Premier League Youth matches have since been played on the surface.

Andrew Woodward, General Manager, North Coast Football said Coffs Football 6s is all about fun, friends and fitness.

“The new $12 million Coffs Football Centre is spectacular and we are going to get maximum value from it all year round.

“We have designed the sixes program to offer more football to existing players, to cater for those that can’t play at weekends, to those who haven’t played for a while and for those who are new to the game.

“People will love playing on the new synthetic pitches in all weather conditions.

“Since January, we’ve had plenty of eleven-a-side football, and players rave about them.

“Sixes football is a great way to have fun with friends and get a bit of fitness.”

Mr Woodward said the new competition offers opportunities for more people to experience football.

“We’re offering competitions for all levels, capabilities, ages and fitness levels.

“Whether you have played for years or never pulled on a boot before, we have something for you.

“Sixes football is played over two twenty-minute halves on a smaller pitch with smaller goals.

“All you need to do is round up some mates, register a team and pay your money and you are good to go.

“Coffs Football Sixes is a lot more informal than traditional football, there are still referees and rules, but you register as a group of mates rather than through a club or as a team representing a club.

“Coffs Football 6s is the start of something big.

“In the years ahead, we’ll be offering more competitions for more people on more days of the week,” said Woodward.

By David WIGLEY