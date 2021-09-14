New freedoms for the double vaccinated in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE many of NSW’s regional areas have come out of lockdown, Port Stephens is still reporting cases and Stay At Home orders remain in place.

As NSW races towards its 70% double vaccination target, Port Stephens residents are able to enjoy some additional freedoms, but only for those who are double vaccinated.



There has been some confusion around the easing of rules for the vaccinated in locked down areas.

Five fully vaccinated people (plus children under 12) are allowed to gather outside for recreation provided they are from the same LGA or sit within the 5km of the LGA border.

However all persons must be able to prove their vaccination status and the gathering must occur in a public place and not on private properties.

Mask wearing is still mandated.

In the past four weeks up to 12 September, the Hunter New England Health District has reported 165 cases, with the Port Stephens LGA reporting 46 cases.

In this time, 15990 Covid-19 tests have been completed in the LGA.

To deal with the increased demand for testing, a new drive through testing facility opened last Thursday in Raymond Terrace.

The 4Cyte Pathology Drive Thru Clinic is now open at Kings Park Sports Ground (Carpark), on the corner of Seaham and Newline Roads, Raymond Terrace between 7.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 1.00pm on Saturday and 8.00am to 12.00pm on Sunday.

By Marian SAMPSON