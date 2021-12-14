New Furniture For Bobs Farm Public School Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIONS is a service based organisation that supports a range of projects within our local schools.

The Soldiers Point Lions Club’s project for the year was to assist schools in our community.



Sharon Blunt of the Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “With many of our projects not able to operate due to Covid we had reduced avenues to provide all the funding that could assist with school projects.

“We approached Bobs Farm Public School with the needs for their local school and their response that the greatest benefit for them was to purchase quality and modern furniture for their newly painted library.”

Technology isn’t cheap and the Soldiers Point Lions sought assistance from the Australian Lions Foundation to fund the $9600 project for the students.

The club identified that the school community would benefit by having the furniture in before the children returned to school after such a long absence due to the Covid isolation.

The Soldiers Point Lions Club and the Australian Lions Foundation shared the cost with each organisation contributing $4,800 to furnish the school library.

To celebrate the transformation of the library Soldiers Point Lions Club members Sharon and Garry Blunt, Bob Cramp, Lloyd Jaenke, Lions District Governor Glenys Francis and Ken Hallam, Director of the Australian Lions Foundation, attended Bobs Farm Public School to see the outcome of the combined project.

They were warmly greeted by the Principal Megan Elliott who was excited to show the school’s modern furniture.

She said that the children and teaching staff are delighted with its functionality.

The project delivered new tables, chairs, filing shelves, cabinets, trolleys, outdoor iPad seating, and reading lounges that have contributed to a wonderful learning area for the children and teachers.

Soldiers Point Lions Club and Australian Lions Foundation are proud to be part of this especially important project for the Bobs Farm School.

By Marian SAMPSON