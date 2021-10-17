New interactive map highlights Council’s coastal management efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government has released a new interactive map that allows the community to see the progress coastal councils are making with their Coastal Management Programs (CMPs).

Local councils prepare a CMP to develop a strategic and integrated course of action for management of the coastal zone in their area.



CMPs identify:

● coastal management issues

● actions required to address these issues in a strategic and integrated way

● how and when those actions are to be implemented

● costs and proposed cost-sharing arrangements

● other viable funding mechanisms.

The new interactive map makes it easier for people to see what work is underway to help manage their local coastlines, as well as how many grants their council has received through the Government’s Coastal and Estuary Grants Program.

In addition to links to a relevant local council’s website for more information, the new map has clickable colour-coded icons to reflect which stage in the process the CMP is up to.

The tool is designed to engage local communities even more with councils and their council’s efforts to protect and preserve their region’s coastline.

The new map can be accessed at https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/water/coasts/coastal-management/programs/coastal-management-program-progress.