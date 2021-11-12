New Lifeline Program on CHY FM 104.1

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 has been a wild year and our mental health may require more assistance than usual.

There have been COVID restrictions, border closures, vaccination delays and decisions and as we head towards the holiday season it’s no wonder we are feeling challenged, fatigued and in need of some TLC.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

That’s where CHY FM 104.1 can help you with its new programme Lifeline.

CHY has teamed up with Lifeline to create a six episode series on a range of mental health and wellbeing issues as well as tips and tools on how to best navigate these next few months and the challenges they can present.

Hosted by Angela Martin, Lifeline North Coast Communications & Community Engagement Manager, the show will feature experts from the North Coast Lifeline team.

Lifeline will be broadcast on six consecutive Thursdays at 4.30 pm starting on November 18.

104.1 CHY FM Station Manager Angie Vaughan believes the program will be just what the doctor ordered after a hectic year sifting through misinformation on COVID-19.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to keep mental wellbeing at the front of mind as we approach the busy school holiday period and summer break.

“There’s been a lot about in the community – misinformation online, conflicting reports, Instagram experts and scaremongers who have made a bad situation worse.

“And people’s wellbeing and mental health has certainly been challenged and damaged,” she said.

“Reaching out for help is the perfect thing for you to do and there is lots of help around.”

She hopes that airing these six programs from Lifeline will improve the lives of many and support them in their journey to good mental health and overall wellbeing.

By Sandra MOON