New Mayor Cr Stephen Allan presides over Bellingen Shire’s Australia Day Awards Ceremony at Dorrigo

BELLINGEN Shire’s 2022 Australia Day Awards Ceremony was held at the Dorrigo Community Hall when wet and foggy weather ruled out an outdoor event at Dangar Falls.

Hosted by the Dorrigo Lions Club and supported by Bellingen Council, the Awards Ceremony began with a Welcome to Country, followed by the presentation of awards by newly inducted Mayor, Cr Stephen Allan.



Cr Allan said the Dorrigo Lions Club’s Australia Day Awards Ceremony offered a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge local heroes who work tirelessly to ensure we remain a connected, sustainable and creative community.

“The seven awards presented acknowledge our local farmers and volunteers’ efforts to protect our natural environment and celebrate the achievements of our local artists and sports stars”, he said, adding “and they also thank the people in our community who are simply changing people’s lives for the better”.

A new Community Resilience Award was added this year to recognise the combined efforts of local medical and health professionals who worked tirelessly to establish a COVID-19 Clinic and provide care and support to ensure the community remained safe and healthy.

Cr Allan concluded by thanking all involved, saying, “All nominees should feel extremely proud of their achievements, and I would personally like to thank and congratulate them all for their individual contributions towards making our community and our Shire so special.”

Guests then wholeheartedly accepted the invitation to enjoy delicious refreshments, including damper and lamingtons, prepared by Lions Club members.

Individual Category Award Winners

Active and Healthy Award: Abby Raymond

Arts Award: Violet Preston

Karma Award: Bernard (Spot) Swales

Leading On The Land Award: Georgina & Sam Baker (Levenvale Farm)

Environment Award

Winner: Dorrigo Volunteer Environmental Groups

Highly Commended: Bellingen Riverwatch Volunteers

Community Champion Award

Winner: May Smith

Highly Commended: Sri Popuri

Resilience Award

Bellingen Shire’s local medical and health professionals, represented by a group of health and medical workers from across the Shire.

Neighbourhood Care Network (NCN) was also acknowledged.

By Susan KONTIC