New Mayor Cr Stephen Allan presides over Bellingen Shire's Australia Day Awards Ceremony at Dorrigo Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 3, 2022 Cr Allan presented Violet Preston with the Arts Award for her creative art and craft work and her desire to help others. BELLINGEN Shire's 2022 Australia Day Awards Ceremony was held at the Dorrigo Community Hall when wet and foggy weather ruled out an outdoor event at Dangar Falls. Hosted by the Dorrigo Lions Club and supported by Bellingen Council, the Awards Ceremony began with a Welcome to Country, followed by the presentation of awards by newly inducted Mayor, Cr Stephen Allan. Cr Allan said the Dorrigo Lions Club's Australia Day Awards Ceremony offered a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge local heroes who work tirelessly to ensure we remain a connected, sustainable and creative community. "The seven awards presented acknowledge our local farmers and volunteers' efforts to protect our natural environment and celebrate the achievements of our local artists and sports stars", he said, adding "and they also thank the people in our community who are simply changing people's lives for the better". A new Community Resilience Award was added this year to recognise the combined efforts of local medical and health professionals who worked tirelessly to establish a COVID-19 Clinic and provide care and support to ensure the community remained safe and healthy. Cr Allan concluded by thanking all involved, saying, "All nominees should feel extremely proud of their achievements, and I would personally like to thank and congratulate them all for their individual contributions towards making our community and our Shire so special." Guests then wholeheartedly accepted the invitation to enjoy delicious refreshments, including damper and lamingtons, prepared by Lions Club members. Individual Category Award Winners Active and Healthy Award: Abby Raymond Arts Award: Violet Preston Karma Award: Bernard (Spot) Swales Leading On The Land Award: Georgina & Sam Baker (Levenvale Farm) Environment Award Winner: Dorrigo Volunteer Environmental Groups Highly Commended: Bellingen Riverwatch Volunteers Community Champion Award Winner: May Smith Highly Commended: Sri Popuri Resilience Award Bellingen Shire's local medical and health professionals, represented by a group of health and medical workers from across the Shire. Neighbourhood Care Network (NCN) was also acknowledged. By Susan KONTIC Abby Raymond was awarded the Active and Healthy Award for her involvement with the Pony Club. Bernard (Spot) Swales was busy organising the morning tea when he was surprised to hear his name called as winner of the Karma Award. Staff from Urunga Pharmacy were among medical and health professionals who accepted Community Resilience Awards. Sri Popuri accepts the Highly Commended Community Champion Award. Community Resilience Awards were accepted by these representatives on behalf of local medical and health professionals.