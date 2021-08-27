New Nambucca Valley Police Chief Inspector Darren Jameson is on a mission to reduce crime

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIEVES, drug dealers, outlaw motorcycle gangs, domestic abusers and other offenders, take note: there’s a new top cop in town and he’s coming for you.

The Officer in Charge of Nambucca Valley police, Detective Chief Inspector Darren Jameson, who started the role on August 15, is a veteran of 32 years in the force, including seven years as Crime Manager for the Coffs Clarence Police District, where he oversaw a 40 per cent reduction in alcohol-related crime and a 30 per cent reduction in overall crime.

Now he’s on a mission to reduce crime in the Nambucca Valley.

“I think people will find out pretty quickly I’m the straight-talking cop with a no-nonsense approach to crime,” he said, adding that he has “zero tolerance” for outlaw motorcycle gangs and domestic violence.

“I really struggle to understand why somebody would physically or mentally abuse a supposed loved one.

“It has no place in our community and it needs to be stamped out.

“The home is somewhere people should feel safe.”

Tackling issues related to drugs will be another key focus.

“Drugs, in particular cannabis, underlie a lot of issues we have with crime, particularly with youth,” he said.

Jameson, a PhD candidate with a special interest in researching and implementing the most effective methods for crime reduction, said working with the community and gaining trust through doing good police work is the first step.

“My role will be about community engagement, including business, education and Indigenous communities to understand the issues facing the Valley,” he said.

“I’ll be looking at engaging youth to reduce youth delinquency and street offences.”

This work will be assisted, Jameson said, by the quality of the Nambucca Valley Police team.

“I was impressed when I came into the role with the level of engagement and care police here have for the community,” he said.

“I look forward to supporting the great police we have in the area.”

By Brooke LEWIS