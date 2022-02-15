New name reflects the family-friendly focus of Kalang River Dragon Boat Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DRAGON Boat racing is rich in ancient ceremonial, ritualistic and religious traditions thought to have originated more than 2500 years ago in China.

These days, Dragon Boating is a fast-growing sport in more than 60 countries.

Here on local waterways it’s open to everybody over twelve-years-old, of all abilities and with no previous experience necessary.

In Urunga, Dragon Boating has been based at Atherton Drive for more than fifteen years, starting as a breast cancer survivor group known as the Titivators Dragon Boat Club.

This year the Club formally changed its name to the Kalang River Dragon Boat Club, reflecting a more community-inclusive aspect of its current membership.

The Club has grown into a family-friendly community sporting team, with more than 50 members aged from their thirties to their eighties enjoying an outdoor healthy activity all year round.

In 2021 the Kalang River Dragon Boat Club joined the ‘Good Sports’ Club program, which was created by the Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation and is Australia’s largest community health sports program.

It is committed to building stronger, safer communities by aiding development of policies and strategies limiting the harm caused by alcohol and drugs in sport.

It also promotes diversity and inclusion, welcoming people from all backgrounds, ages and abilities and making them feel respected.

The Club’s Annual Regatta, held on the first weekend in May, attracts more than 500 competitors from towns between Gosford and Ballina for a variety of racing events.

The Club has attended events nationally and internationally in the past, and some members hope to compete again in New Zealand in 2023.

The Club runs regular ‘Learn to Paddle’ courses for anyone wishing to have a go and learn new skills while having fun on the water.

For information about local Dragon Boat racing, contact the club through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kalangriverDBC.

By Susan KONTIC