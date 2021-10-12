New Phone Tower for Upper Myall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE members of the community have struggled for years to get reception there is some good news on the horizon.

Optus has switched on a new mobile tower in the Mid North Coast region of New South Wales, delivering locals and travellers alike stronger Optus coverage.



The new site located on Cabbage Tree Road in Upper Myall will provide coverage in the rural location and to its surrounding suburbs of Warranulla, Bunyah and Markwell as well as the Ghin-Doo-Ee National Park.

Whilst the population in Upper Myall is small, the area is a major arterial road for the region with many travellers visiting its hinterland and national parks in peak seasons.

Having the new tower in the region is also welcome news to locals as it will help to improve connectivity for those in the vicinity.

Optus Territory General Manager for North West & Mid North Coast NSW, Chris Simon, is thrilled to be strengthening Optus’ mobile coverage in the region.

“It’s fantastic to be announcing yet another tower to our Optus network across regional NSW.

“Our mission, as we continue to expand our footprint and strengthen the digital economy, is to help people on the go to stay connected and have a reliable and strong connection to the network.

“As we roll out our best network ever, we know that customers want faster download speeds and reliable connectivity whether they are at home or on the go.”

“The tower in Upper Myall will provide improved 4G mobile connectivity, coverage and capacity and also provide competition and choice for local businesses and residents by offering access to our world-class network at a great value,” added Chris.

By Marian SAMPSON