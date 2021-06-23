New Police recruits for the Hunter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens-Hunter Police Districts will welcome five new probationary constables after they graduated at a ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy last week.

The new probationary constables have been assigned to police area commands and police districts across the state.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott congratulated the new recruits who bring a fresh boost to the Force.

“Congratulations to the men and women of class 347, who graduate today and will join the NSW Police Force at its strongest and most efficient,” Mr Elliott said.

“After eight months of world-class training, the attesting officers will join their stations next Monday and invigorate the policing capabilities of this state.”

The NSW Government has committed to invest $583 million to introduce 1500 extra police over four years to enhance community safety across NSW and is investing $60 million over four years to upgrade the Goulburn Police Academy.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin welcomed the recruits who will join the local Police Districts.

“Our new police officers have chosen a career of service and will be a vital asset to the community,” Mr Martin said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the new officers for their contribution and congratulate them on the start of their exciting careers.”

Class 347 includes 137 men and 55 women.

Some recruits entered the NSW Police Academy straight from school or university, while others left established professional careers and trades.

The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and those allocated to commands in the Hunter will report to their stations from today.

The new probationary constables come from diverse backgrounds.

Twenty-one recruits were born overseas in countries including Jamaica, the Philippines and China.

Many are from non-English speaking backgrounds, with seven recruits fluent in a second language including Arabic, Chinese and German.

Seven recruits are Indigenous with 1 recruit coming through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.