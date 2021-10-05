New public health advice for NSW reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID-19 has rocked businesses and hit the retail, tourism and hospitality industries hard.

Now there is an end in sight to the lockdown.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

New public health advice sets out how NSW will continue to tackle COVID-19 as the state begins to reopen when it reaches the 70 percent double dose vaccination target.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said while high vaccination rates were the key factor in the roadmap to recovery, COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the community.

“NSW is leading the nation in so many ways with its pandemic response but particularly in its vaccination efforts.

“Vaccination will provide greater freedoms as our society opens up and it reduces the risk of you spreading the virus to someone vulnerable, which could cost them their life.

“Despite the ongoing challenges that will continue to be posed by COVID-19, we have the opportunity to lead the world which is why it is vital everyone is vaccinated and follows the updated public health advice that will be in place from 11 October.”

From 11 October community members will still be asked to get tested if we develop symptoms and self isolate until we return a negative result regardless of our vaccination status.

Anyone may also be assessed as being a close contact following a risk assessment, including at workplaces, high-risk settings, such as healthcare and aged care, and other specific settings such as schools and child care centres, or where an outbreak has been identified.

If you are a close contact of a positive case and vaccinated, you must get tested and self-isolate for seven days.

On day six after exposure, you must get tested again.

If a negative result is received and you are well, you can end isolation after day seven.

For the following seven days you must work from home where practicable, not attend hospitality settings, and not attend high-risk settings even if it is your place of work.

If you are a close contact of a positive case and not vaccinated you must get tested and immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

On day 12, you should get tested again. If a negative result is received, you can end isolation after day 14.

The Service NSW QR code check-in system will remain in place in the general community.

This system will be used to notify people who were in the same venue as a positive case.

People will be asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they become unwell. Other settings, including schools, workplaces and high-risk settings, such as healthcare and aged care, will have specific risk assessment approaches.

People aged 16 years and over will only be allowed entry into some venues or settings if fully vaccinated, along with people with exemptions.

In some venues, children under 16 will have to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated member of their household to enter, including hospitality venues, non-critical retail stores, personal services, sporting, recreation and entertainment facilities and events.

Critical retail such as supermarkets and pharmacies will still be accessible to those not fully vaccinated.

By Marian SAMPSON