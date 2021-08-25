New Recruits Welcomed to Port Stephens-Hunter Police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT a time when we need all the help we can get the Port Stephens-Hunter Police has welcomed six new recruits.

It means new boots on the beat.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The six new officers are among the 182 police recruits who were sworn-in as probationary constables at a private attestation ceremony, held in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, in Goulburn last week.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Wasington told News Of The Area, “It’s wonderful to welcome six new police recruits to our district.

“They’ll be working between Port Stephens and Maitland, and under our strong local leadership team in the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

“These new probationary officers are getting a great start to their policing career, and our community is getting additional boots on the ground.”

“We know that local police have been working tirelessly during the lockdown, making sure people are complying with health orders and keeping our community safe.

“Having more hands on deck, particularly during this difficult time, will bring some well-deserved relief,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON