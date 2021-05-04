New service for suicide survivors in Hunter, New England and Manning Regions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

*Trigger warning: please note that this news piece contains content relating to depression and suicide.

THE stresses of COVID-19 have played their part in increasing depression rates within the community, and suicide is an issue we all need to be abreast of.

To help combat this and assist survivors of suicide attempts, Lifeline has launched the AfterCare programme to provide post-suicide attempt support.



The programme aims to improve the care received by people after a suicide attempt.

This is key to reducing suicide attempts and suicide deaths, as a suicide attempt is one of the most significant risk factors for further suicidal behaviour.

Lifeline, supported by the Hunter New England Primary Health Network, is launching a new service, called AfterCare.

Co-designed with local communities, AfterCare has been developed to provide quality, professional support to individuals post-suicide attempt.

AfterCare offers individuals one-on-one support to increase access and engagement with care, help manage suicidal thoughts, and prevent repetition of suicidal behaviour or self-harm.

Lifeline Direct’s Regional General Manager, Julie Wicks, said, “The AfterCare service model is about offering people post-suicide attempt the opportunity to explore optional pathways through connection with an AfterCare Coordinator and group support.

“Participants also receive counselling sessions and access to a dedicated after-hours phone crisis service.”

The AfterCare service is currently being rolled out to support the Hunter, New England and Manning Regions.

“Thanks to our key stakeholders and the funding from the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, we hope to create a lasting impact in the lives of those who’ve attempted suicide.

“Importantly, because of this funding, there is no cost to people who use the service,” Julie concluded.

For post-suicide attempt support, contact Lifeline on 1300 152 854 or visit aftercare.lifelinedirect.org.au

Beyond Blue tells us that, “It can be frightening and distressing when someone you care about wants to harm themselves.

“It’s important to remember that you don’t need to be a clinician, a GP, or a nurse to check-in with someone you are worried about.

“If a person you know seems to be struggling, reaching out and connecting with them could save their life.”

If this article has impacted you – you can get support at Lifeline on 13 11 44 or Beyond Blue Phone Support on 1300 22 4636.

By Marian SAMPSON