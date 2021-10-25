New shared pathways officially opened in Medowie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer has officially opened the new Medowie Road shared pathways at Medowie.

The 2.5km long and 2.5m wide shared pathways connect Ferodale Road to South Street, improving accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, mobility scooters and prams.



Mayor Ryan Palmer says the local community has already put the path to good use and he’s received positive feedback all round.

“We are one step closer to connecting North Medowie to South Medowie, giving everyone a safe and accessible path to travel,” Mr Palmer said.

“The final section from Ferodale Road to Silverwattle Drive will be complete by the end of this financial year and we can’t wait to see the long term benefits to the community.

“We really want to thank the McCloy Group for their partnership on this project, extending the section of path from Ferodale Road to the Macadamia Farm,” he added.

McCloy Group Development Director, James Goode says they knew the community would benefit from the extension of both shared pathways.

“Within all our communities, we look for opportunities to ensure the local amenity and planned amenity can meet the needs of the growing area so we took action to bring the development forward for the residents of Medowie,” Mr Goode said.

“By entering into a Works in Kind Agreement with Port Stephens Council, we are able to deliver the project ahead of time to better meet the needs of residents both in and nearby the McCloy Communities,” he added.

The improvements to Medowie are set to continue with works scheduled for the South Street bus shelter, in time for the new year.

“Our kids will have improved access via a new shared pathway to a formalised bus stop area, including a shelter,” Mr Palmer said.

Medowie community experts recently set the priorities for their place at a workshop in September to help Council develop the Medowie Place Plan.

These plans aim to improve the livability and wellbeing of the community, recognising the importance of public spaces, community infrastructure and healthy local economies in creating great places to live, work and visit.

For more information on this and all our current projects, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/projects.