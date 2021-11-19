New signs at Moonee Creek Estuary set out dog lead rules

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW signs have recently been installed down at Moonee Creek Estuary highlighting the need for all dogs to be on a lead at Moonee Creek, especially for the protection of birds and wildlife.

The development of the signs has been a joint effort from Reflections Caravan Park, Birdlife Australia, Coffs Harbour City Council (CHCC), Green Bluff Landcare, NSW Marine Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).



“The aim of the signs is to raise the profile of the endangered shorebirds that use Moonee Creek Estuary,” John Gregory from Birdlife Australia told News Of The Area.

“In particular, it is critical that the nesting birds are left to sit on their eggs, and that their chicks are able to feed on the beach and estuary.

“Dogs off leads chase birds, preventing them from feeding, and disturb them at their nest sites.

“Even their presence is enough for some birds to abandon a nest,” said John.

John has personally witnessed circumstances where off-leash dogs have caught and killed critically endangered animals.

“The Little Tern has to feed at Moonee Creek and then fly thousands of kilometres to eastern Asia in our winter and the Whimbrel has a more onerous journey to and from the Alaskan tundra.

“If these birds are not allowed to rest and feed at Moonee they won’t make it.”

NPWS Area Manager Glenn Storrie highlighted that, “The new signs also identify that dogs are not permitted within Moonee Beach Nature Reserve on the northern side of the creek at any time.

“The nature reserve is a special place, and we need to keep it that way for future generations.”

A Coffs Harbour City Council spokesperson said, “Domestic dogs must be on a lead in all public places as per the Companion Animals Act and this includes Moonee Creek.

“Council Rangers undertake random patrols to Moonee Creek to ensure that dogs are on leads.

“They advised that fines will be issued for non-compliance.

“The signs also specify where people can walk their dog leash free in the LGA.”

Glenn Storrie said, “A fox and wild dog baiting program involving the National Parks and Wildlife Service NPWS is also being conducted along Moonee Beach in Moonee Beach Nature Reserve.

“The baiting program is a critical component of the recovery plan for the threatened shorebirds in the Moonee Creek Estuary and Moonee Beach Nature Reserve.”

The local Birdlife Australia representative pointed out that the human population is increasing in the Moonee Beach area, as is the dog population.

“This is putting pressure on our endangered birdlife, who need relief from dogs in order to eat, and successfully breed or else they will be lost to this area forever.”

By Andrea FERRARI