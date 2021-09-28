New Swim Squads In Training At Woolgoolga Pool

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Swim Academy will commence new squad training classes at Woolgoolga Pool in term four after the school holidays.

The new squads will take place on Tuesdays on Thursdays with the mini squads training from 3:45pm to 4:30pm and the junior squads training from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

The swim school has enjoyed successes at local, country and state level as coach Daniel Bannerman explained.

“We are currently getting ready for the new season with many of our swimmers eager to get back to racing.

“The development of juniors and seniors who train at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool has resulted in parents and swimmers asking for swim squads at Woolgoolga Pool.

“We’ve had families asking if we can run squads at Woolgoolga Pool for some time and now is a good time to help with the development of the emerging talent in the Woolgoolga region,” said Daniel.

By David WIGLEY