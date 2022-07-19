New trail running event for Ulong

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Trail Runners is a newly established not-for-profit incorporated association with a mission to put on low-cost community-led trail running events on the North Coast.

They currently put on races in iconic and stunning locations such as at Dorrigo National Park and Washpool National Park.

You might have seen their blue shirts running around town.

Their next adventure is to bring a trail running race to Bindarri National Park near Ulong called Rumble in the Jungle on Sunday 7 August.

President of Coffs Trail Runners Keelan Birch said the event has strong support from the community and capacity to become a premier event for the North Coast.

“Rumble in the Jungle is an exciting new trail running race with a 8km ‘Ulong Fun Run’, 21km ‘Waterfall Wander’ and 42km ‘Mountain Marathon’.

“You’ll run past waterfalls, lookouts and dense rainforest in magnificent courses that showcase the best of the Coffs Coast Hinterland.

“Rumble in the Jungle follows a hugely successful ‘test’ race last year.

“The demand for trail running events has grown substantially in recent years as people are getting more outdoors.

We encourage anyone to come and have a go at a trail running race.

“The pressure of racing fast is not there in trail running, it’s for the love and enjoyment of running in the bush,” Birch said.

With strong community support from the running community and other groups such as the Mountain Community Network and Coffs Hikers, the inaugural Rumble in the Jungle is set to be a resounding success.

For more information and to sign up for Rumble in the Jungle on Sunday 7 August visit: https://coffstrailrunners.com/rumble-in-the-jungle/