New waterslides and children’s play area proposed for Big Banana

A PROPOSED $2 million expansion of the Big Banana Water Park encompassing a Duelling Raft Slide and a new children’s Wet Play Area has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The development application for a Recreation Facility (Outdoor) – Duelling Raft Slide and Water Play Area (extension to existing Waterpark) at a cost of $2,024,000 was lodged with Council on 15 April.

The plans form Stage 2 of the development of the Big Banana Waterpark.



The proposed Wet Play Area will be located where the current inflatable slides for young children are in the existing waterpark, and the new Duelling Raft Slide will be positioned on the far right of the waterpark beside an existing waterslide, allowing both areas to be extended.

The new Children’s Pool/Water Play area will comprise a waterslide platform, mini waterslide, three mushroom rain trees, racer slide, four tipping cones, animal slide, two water cannons, and a splash pool.

The Duelling Raft Slide will feature two slides side by side allowing waterpark visitors to race each other simultaneously down both slides.

The proposed development is envisioned to complement the waterpark’s existing waterslides and water play areas currently operating within the site and strengthen the Big Banana as a premier tourist and visitor attraction for Coffs Harbour.

The development is anticipated to create additional employment opportunities during the establishment and construction phases and increase recreational opportunities for visitors to the area and the local community.

The hours of operation are proposed to remain the same from 9am to 6pm seven days a week.

By Emma DARBIN