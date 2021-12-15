Newcastle Jets Look to The Coffs Coast in the New Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Newcastle Jets’ season took off last Friday with an impressive 4-0 win over the Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Football fans on the Coffs Coast may be soon able to cheer along in person again, with Jets chairman Shane Mattiske telling News Of The Area the club are looking forward to bringing their attacking brand of football to the Coffs Coast.

“We were due to play at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in October to play Sydney FC in a preseason friendly and also play against a Coastal Premier League select team but unfortunately we had to cancel at the last minute when the travel rules changed due to Covid.

“The players enjoy playing in Coffs and the North Coast so watch the space, we are working on dates and once confirmed we look forward to returning to our second home,” said Mattiske.

The Jets were on the attack from the opening whistle on Friday, with A-League top scorer Valentino Yuel wreaking havoc down the left flank, going close on several occasions in an attacking 4-3-3 formation.

Yuel’s electric pace and silky stepovers had the Phoenix defence on the backfoot from the get go and the 27-year-old marksman was often double marked, which created space for his team mates.

The Jets scored after 32 minutes when wingback Jason Hoffman found Angus Thurgate dangerously lurking on the edge of the penalty box.

Thurgate shaped up to shoot, but with five Phoenix players blocking his route to goal he laid the ball off to Cameroonian Olivier Boumal who whipped the ball across the six yard box for Georgian international Beka Mikeltadze to fire home.

Mikeltadze doubled the lead in the second half from a well worked team goal which ran the Phoenix defence ragged.

Yule charged down the left, playing a cute pass to Daniel Penha, before a one touch pass from Mikeltadze went back to Yuel, who, two drags and a dribble later, played in Mikeltadze to bag his second.

The high flying Jets added a third after 69 minutes when New Zealand international Dean Ingham marauded down the left wing passed to Yuel who played in the ever present Penha who skipped through three players into the penalty box.

Penha played a quick one two with Mikeltadze and broke towards the goal, blocked by a wall of Phoenix defenders Penha played in left back Dylan Murnane who side footed home for a stunning team goal that started on the left and finished on the left boot of the left back.

The elated Murnane hurdled the electronic advertising boards with Penha and the rest of the team in hot pursuit to celebrate another spectacular team goal.

Brazilian playmaker Penha rattled the crossbar from a 30 yard free kick and then with ten minutes to go Penha got a well deserved goal as Mikeltadze turned provider for the 22 year old Brazilian.

The four goal win elevates the Jets into fifth position on the ladder and the Jets are the leading goalscorers in the A-League on nine goals with Beka Mikeltadze and Valentino Yuel the top individual goal scorers on three goals apiece.

Arthur Pappas’ 4-3-3 formation is a formidable attacking line up which seems to get the best from his players.

Yuel has more freedom to attack and his pace and trickery attracts defenders which creates space for his team mates.

Olivier Boumal has power and pace and Mikeltadze is a genuine number nine with a clinical finish who also provides assists.

Daniel Penha pops up everywhere on the pitch linking play and creating chances, the Brazilian’s movement makes him difficult to mark and his dribbling, passing and finishing are a joy for any neutral.

On this form Penha could become the A-League’s version of Lionel Messi and a fan favourite.

The Jets started their campaign with a loss and two draws but have improved every week and with the steel of Angus Thurgate in midfield running from box to box, the Jets are on the rise.

The headache for the Jets is they have conceded six goals so the manager will be pleased with a clean sheet because if the Jets can plug the gap in defence and stop leaking goals they have plenty of firepower up front to rise up the ladder.

Other teams will provide a bigger test but this attacking brand of football is a coup for the A-League and easy on the eye for spectators.

By David WIGLEY