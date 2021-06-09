Newcastle LGA Is Introducing Compositing To Divert Landfill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LANDFILL is a huge issue for humanity and on World Environment Day Newcastle Council is taking steps to reduce landfill.

Stockton residents are seeing first hand how past landfill can cause huge problems due to the erosion of Stockton Beach.

Now this community is to be among the first in Newcastle to revolutionise household waste under a Council composting program.



Under the program households within the Newcastle LGA are being given the opportunity to take up home composting and reduce the amount of food waste going to landfill.

Participating residents will be offered a 75% discount off the recommended retail price as well as free shipping of selected composting, worm farming and bokashi fermenting products.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the program will be available to the public from 5 June, which is World Environment Day.

This year’s theme is ecosystem restoration, focussing on resetting our relationship with nature, and home composting is a great way to do this.

“In Newcastle, around 30% of the waste in our red-lidded bins is organic and food waste.

“Per household we throw away an average of 135kg of food waste each year and home composting is one way we can combat this,” Cr Nelmes said.

Composting and worm farming are both fantastic ways to recycle scraps from the kitchen while providing a rich fertiliser for the garden.

“Households with no garden, or limited space, can still get involved by choosing the compact bokashi bin, which ferments a large range of food scraps including meat, citrus and dairy, so there’s a way for everyone in the community to get involved.

“An important impact of this program will be less food waste to landfill.

“To support this program, Newcastle Libraries will be hosting a four-part podcast series and short video series, which will help provide residents with knowledge and skills for successful home composting.”

Newcastle Local Government Area residents will be able to purchase a home composting system from the Compost Revolution website at the subsidised price and it will be delivered to their door free of charge.

Before making their purchase, residents will need to complete a simple training program either online or in person.

Residents will be able to purchase the Dirt Vader compost bin plus compost revolver; The Farm worm farm plus 1,000 worms; and the Urban Composter bokashi bin plus 1 litre or enzyme refill and the scrap smasher.

“Composting, worm farming, and bokashi fermentation are positively exploding as more people discover how easy it is to make a big difference for the environment while creating their own soil and fertiliser at home,” David Gravina, CEO of the Compost Revolution, said.

“Composting is something all of us can do to turn a problem into a valuable resource while doing our bit for the planet.”

The home composting program will be launched on 5 June, with products available to purchase online.

Product numbers are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/living/waste-and-recycling/food-waste

Stockton residents can attend a workshop at the Stockton Senior Citizens Hall on Monday 28 June form 10am – 12pm.

By Marian SAMPSON