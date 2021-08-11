Newcomer gives Club President a scare in Nambucca Squash competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SQUASH newcomer Kymara Fitzsummons gave club president Bruce Graham a run for his money last week in the popular Wednesday night Nambucca squash competition.

Bruce has been playing for over fifty years but Kymara’s tenacity put the President through his paces in the line four matchup as he told the News Of The Area.

“Kymara is a newcomer to squash, who has only played a few competition matches and has largely gone under the radar.

“However, it appears that she has been quietly taking advice from a few experienced players and snuck in a couple of coaching sessions.

“The next stage of her development will be based more on tactics and shot selection.

“Kymara’s enthusiasm and willingness to chase everything was on display and put me through my paces,” panted Bruce.

After the match, Kymara commented on improving shot selection and indicated to Bruce she is gaining more experience every week.

By David WIGLEY