Newry Art Auction to be held at Bellingen Showground Pavilion

AFTER being postponed because of COVID-19 last year, the Newry Art Auction will be held at the Bellingen Showground Pavilion on Saturday, 9 April.

Ten artworks available in the live auction can be viewed at newryartauction.wordpress.com.



A further forty artworks on display can be bid for through a ‘silent auction’ which involves successive bids on a form beside each artwork.

Pre-viewing and the silent auction will begin from 10am with the main show, music and live auction happening from 6pm.

The live auction can be watched and bids can be made online via a live stream at 7pm on the Newry Forest Blockade Facebook page.

Zianna Fuad, one of the event organisers, told News Of The Area that all funds raised are predominantly for forest protection and would go towards cultural education and awareness conducted by Gumbaynggirr elders.

She said, “This will be a special evening of artwork and music to protect our irreplaceable native forests.”

By Andrew VIVIAN