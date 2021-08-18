News Of The Area Reporter in the Spotlight: Rachel McGregor-Allen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley News Of The Area Reporter Rachel McGregor-Allen made the decision along with her beautiful family to move to the Nambucca Valley in 2020.

Her large family love living in the Nambucca Valley and since this move, they haven’t looked back!

Rachel is the co-owner of the Earthbound Bowra Café in Nambucca Heads, a café conscious of their footprint on the environment, using as many organic, free range and ethical products as possible.

Where did Rachel’s writing journey begin?

“I have been writing forever, I’ve always loved the process,” she told News Of The Area.

After studying for five years at university, Rachel majored in Aboriginal Studies and minored in History.

“University ensured that my research and writing skills became well developed,” she said.

Rachel went on to gain her Bachelor of Teaching and taught the fundamentals of writing to beginning writers.

“I loved to see how young learners grasped the language and then were able to express themselves in a way they had not previously been able to,” Rachel said of her eighteen years of teaching.

“Teaching helped me to see how sharing knowledge helps everyone grow not only as individuals, but also how it helps everyone work together as a community,” she added.

When asked what she loves about writing for the new local Nambucca Valley local paper, she said,

“I love connecting with a huge range of different people in the Valley.

“It is giving me the opportunity to meet community members I may never have been able to meet previously.

“I love that reporting for the paper gives people the opportunity to talk with me about things they are passionate about, what they feel is important to share with other members of their community for an understanding and a connection.”

By Tamara MCWILLIAM