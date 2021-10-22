Nicotine vaping and e-cigarette crackdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Australian Government has cracked down on nicotine vaping and e-cigarettes with new laws introduced mandating that these products can now only be obtained through a doctor’s prescription.

As of 1 October 2021, you can no longer legally buy nicotine vaping products, such as nicotine e-cigarettes, nicotine pods and liquid nicotine (also known as eJuice, vape juice, eLiquid) from overseas websites, as well as locally, without first getting a valid doctor’s prescription.



This means pharmacists in community pharmacies can supply e-liquids and e-cigarettes (containing nicotine) to their customers (18 years and over) if they have a valid prescription from a doctor.

Products not captured by the changes include nicotine replacement therapies such as sprays, patches, lozenges, chews and gums, and vaping products that do not contain nicotine.

It is illegal for any other Australian retailers, including vape stores, and online and overseas sellers to sell nicotine vaping products, with vape stores and other retailers only able to sell flavours and non-nicotine vaping products or devices.

Nicotine vaping products contain nicotine salt or base in solution and are heated using a vaping device to make aerosol for inhalation (vaping).

The Federal Government has introduced the new laws due to the significant increase in the use of nicotine vaping products by young Australians.

Between 2015 and 2019, e-cigarette use by young people increased by a massive 96 per cent in Australia.

The Government said the changes strike a balance between the need to prevent young people from taking up nicotine vaping products while allowing current smokers to access these products for smoking cessation on their doctor’s advice.

There are currently no approved nicotine vaping products on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).

Therefore, doctors will either need to apply to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for access to the unapproved product before they allocate a prescription, or provide a script for a three month (or less) supply of nicotine vaping products if a user intends to use the Personal Importation Scheme to buy the products from an overseas website.

By Emma DARBIN