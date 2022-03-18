Nik & She boutique Flood Raffle raises $15,000 for Lismore community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NIK & SHE boutique in Coffs Harbour has raised over $15,000 for Northern Rivers flood victims in an online raffle.

Pam Williams, proprietor of the fashion shop, told News Of The Area, “100 percent of money raised will be donated directly to flood victims.”

The raffle prize of a $1,000 gift voucher to be used in store was drawn on Monday, 14 March.

Chatting with News Of The Area after the draw on Monday, Pam said, “We have also been accepting physical donations such as medical supplies, baby formula, pet food, toiletries etc. to take with us on our trip to affected areas.

“We just want to say to everyone how grateful we are – from locals coming into our shop to purchase tickets, to our online customers all over Australia who purchased through our website – we have such an incredible community who really came together and helped us raise this amazing amount.”

By Andrea FERRARI