No Christmas Blackout for REX Sale

REX airlines reopens on November 15 and is offering a massive sale with no Christmas blackout dates.

Sydney to Coffs will initially launch with three daily return flights at $99.



“Rex’s decision not to blackout school holidays across our network is unprecedented and I would urge travellers to book without delay as these sale fares will undoubtedly sell out quickly,” Rex Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said.

“The resumption of our flights will provide a much needed boost to capital city and regional economies alike, help reconnect friends and families and allow Christmas holidays to be booked with confidence.”

Mr Sharp expects Rex’s competitors to follow suit.

“I have no doubt our competitors will rush to copy our ground-breaking initiative as Rex will once again have triggered a seismic change in the aviation industry which will benefit hundreds of thousands of passengers,” he said.

Flights from Melbourne to Sydney or Canberra will be on sale at $69 and are on sale until November 14 for travel up to April 30, 2022.

Rex will also re-start Sydney-Canberra, Sydney-Port Macquarie along with the Sydney-Coffs Harbour route.

Again, there are no blackout restrictions with three daily return flights and fares from $99 one way.

The $99 fare with no blackout dates is also available from Sydney to a range of NSW regional centres including Albury, Armidale, Dubbo, Griffith, Orange, Merimbula, Moruya and Wagga Wagga.

Flights to the Gold Coast from Sydney and Melbourne will restart on December 17.

“Rex passengers can book with absolute confidence because they are protected by our unique Refund Guarantee policy against any COVID-related disruptions.

“And they know all Rex front-line staff, including our pilots and flight attendants, are fully vaccinated which gives them even greater peace of mind,” Mr Sharp said.

By Sandra MOON