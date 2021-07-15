No Covid Stoppage for Nambucca Valley Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Bridge Club (NVBC) are still providing games at their weekly sessions.

Covid-19 regulations are in place as they have been since the original outbreak in 2020.

The Club Committee decided to combine tables to meet the 2 square metre regulation and still allow four people to be seated to play.

Cards are provided and kept by the players at their tables instead of being passed around the room as in normal circumstances.

John Slade, Program Presenter at the Club said, “Our club is one of the few that has remained open to players and we have worked closely with the Armidale Club to observe social distancing and provide cards.”

The Club also takes part in competitions and hosts the Annual Congress Day.

Club Secretary Lynne Slade said, “Unfortunately our Congress Day was cancelled last year, and again this year.

“The event usually hosts 92 players on 23 tables.”

Club President Leonie Harrison stated the club has around 97 members. mostly ranging in ages from 65 – 90’s.

“Although we do have one member who is 20.

“Bridge is not just for the elderly,” said Leonie.

The Club plays five days per week, with day and evening sessions, masks must be worn.

Each session has a break somewhere in between, providing time for a chat and social engagement.

Leonie said, “Each session is three hours long, with a well needed break.

“For some of our members coming to Bridge is their only outlet, while other members have extended friendships to carry on outside the club.”

For further information contact President Leonie Harrison on 0422 874 391 or Secretary Lynne Slade at nvbcsecretary@gmail.com.

By Karen GRIBBIN