No Jab No Job – No Jab No Pub: What Living With COVID Looks Like in NSW

THERE are a growing number of industries and businesses making their stances clear on vaccines; stating that their employees will need to get the jab or not have a job as NSW heads into Week 11 of Lockdowns.

QANTAS and fruit and vegetable processor SPC were amongst the first to take this position, which was bolstered by a NSW Government mandate that essential workers from hot spot councils and Local Government Areas of Concern receive the vaccine.



Business leaders are calling for the Government to legislate rather than put the onus of policy around workers’ vaccination on small businesses.

The NSW has mandated that, “From 30 September 2021, a health care worker must have received at least one dose of a COVID 19 vaccine in order to work.

“From 30 November 2021, a health care worker must have had at least two doses of a COVID 19 vaccine, unless the health care worker produces a medical contraindication certificate (in a form approved by NSW Health).”

Potentially even more motivating for many to get vaccinated is the belief that QR code check-ins will also confirm our vaccination status and whether we are eligible to enter pubs and hospitality venues when these businesses open back up for in house dining.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stated that new freedoms will be there for the vaccinated once we reach 70% and 80% double vaccinated stating “life will be better than it is now”.

The Premier stated in her Sunday briefing to the people of NSW, “We can definitely foreshadow that once we hit that 70% double dose, that life will feel much better in NSW for those that are fully vaccinated fully will be able to participate in things that we have missed out on for a long time.”

While increased supplies of Pfizer vaccines are arriving in the state, the Premier made it clear that these doses are heading into LGA’s Of Concern, leaving people in regional areas wondering how they will be a part of the planned unlocking of the state if the Pfizer vaccine is simply not available to them.

“The 70-80% is based on people over the age of 16.

“We are still focusing on making sure we provide vaccination to people living in those areas of concern.

“That has not changed from day one…we have to make sure we vaccinate people in those areas of concern as a priority… come October, supply won’t be an issue.”

When queried about the lockdown in regional areas the Premier stated, “Wherever we can ease the burden on our citizens, of course we will.”

By Marian SAMPSON