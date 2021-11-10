No PFAS solution to come from Williamtown Special Activation Project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) has turned the lives of residents in the Red Zone near Williamtown Airport into one of uncertainty, financial loss and fear.

Prior to the 2019 state election, the NSW Liberal Government labelled the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct (SAP) a “positive permanent solution for the PFAS situation”.



The Government claimed that the SAP would provide a framework for PFAS remediation and property buybacks.

This gave hope; hope of a new life, hope of financial security and hope on the horizon rather than fear.

However two and a half years later, hundreds of local residents have been informed that the promised SAP will extend nowhere near their properties.

The 10,000 hectare ‘SAP investigation area’ has been reduced by 98 percent, to just 135 hectares.

Just 10 percent of properties most affected by PFAS will likely fall into the new SAP boundaries.

In an update to local residents, the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said, “The Precinct will be much smaller than originally anticipated, and will focus on the area around Newcastle Airport and Williamtown RAAF Base.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “The Liberals promised a ‘positive permanent solution for PFAS’, but in reality, this is not positive, it’s not permanent, and it’s nowhere near a solution.

“The SAP was never going to solve the PFAS situation, so I will never understand why the Liberal Party made that promise.

“To be honest, I think these families’ lives were used by the Government for shameless electioneering because they had nothing else to say about the PFAS issue.

“Labor promised a suite of policies to begin removing PFAS from the local drains, and all the Liberal Party could point to was the SAP.

“Well, now we know that the SAP has nothing to do with fixing PFAS contamination.

“So after six long years, residents are still no better off,” she said.

It is not all bad news for the wider community with Washington recognising that the SAP represents a great opportunity for the community.

“I have supported it 100% because it should create local jobs, industry and help transform our local economy.

“But the Government lied to our community.

“They tried to say this project would help local families affected by PFAS contamination.

“It won’t.

“It was never going to.

“This has been a cruel hoax, and I’m heartbroken for these local families,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Regional NSW told News Of The Area, “Investigations into a Williamtown Special Activation Precinct were announced by the former Deputy Premier in May 2020.

“The vision for a Williamtown precinct will capitalise on the defence and aerospace industries to create up to 4,300 jobs for the region.

“Investigations into the Williamtown precinct have been taking place as part of the usual master planning phase, where a range of technical studies are conducted, and boundary options are considered.

“A team of expert planners, engineers, economists and environmental professionals, amongst others, are working together to constantly refine and evolve key matters to inform the boundary, such as environmental and flooding and drainage solutions, potential land uses and long-term economic viability, which all form part of a draft master plan.

“The investigation area for a Williamtown precinct initially covered 10,000 hectares within the Port Stephens Local Government Area, including the suburbs of Salt Ash, Tomago, Campvale and Fullerton Cove.

“As work progressed, this area was refined and residents in these locations were advised that they would not be included in the Williamtown precinct.

“In face-to-face sessions with the community in December 2020, we informed residents that despite the large investigation area, the precinct was likely to comprise a smaller parcel of land, based on market and economic demand, including environmental factors.

“As the State Government has previously acknowledged, investigations have taken longer than anticipated due to complex hydrology issues, to ensure that potential development does not have an adverse effect on flooding and drainage or compromise the amenity of the surrounding area, which has required additional assessment and analysis.

“A consultation session about flooding and drainage was held with landowners near Dawson’s Drain and along Cabbage Tree Road in April 2021 so they could share their experiences and insights.

“While COVID-19 has impacted face-to-face community consultation in 2021, the NSW Government continues to keep the community updated on the precinct and master planning process, with newsletters distributed to landowners, in the investigation area, in February, August and October.

“As part of its partnership with Port Stephens Council to deliver the Williamtown precinct, the NSW Government meets regularly with Council representatives to share progress updates and planning options and work together to help resolve complex land use issues,” they said.

By Marian SAMPSON