Nominate a Port Stephens hero for the 2021 Annual Awards, nominations close October 31

PORT Stephens Council is calling on the community to nominate local heroes who have supported or inspired others, shown leadership or excelled in their field as part of the 2021 Annual Awards.

Held on Australia Day each year, the awards are an opportunity to recognise the people who have made an important contribution to our place.



Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the Annual Awards are a way to say thanks to those who have supported our community over the past year.

“Port Stephens is full of amazing people, and we pull together when times are tough. In the past year alone, we’ve dealt with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and been impacted by a natural disaster,” Mayor Palmer said.

“These awards are a way that we can say thanks to those people who support us, lead us, inspire us and make us proud.

“Whether it’s a friend, a mentor, a teacher, a coach, a volunteer or someone doing great things for our community – we want to hear about them,” he said.

Communications and Customer Experience Coordinator Steven Bernasconi says Council is now looking for nominations.

“If you know someone who deserves recognition, the Annual Awards are a great way to show you appreciate their contribution to our community.

“We’re seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Freeman of Port Stephens, the Port Stephens Medal, Sportsperson of the Year, Cultural Endeavour and Environmental Citizen of the Year.

“If you know someone who has given back to their community or done something extraordinary, show them you care by nominating them today,” he said.

Nominations close 11:59pm Sunday 31 October 2021.

For more information and to nominate, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/awards.