Nominations called for Rotary ‘Pride of Workmanship’ awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DOES your place of work employ an outstanding, hardworking employee?

Now is the time to give them some recognition of their value to your business with Woolgoolga Rotary Club inviting nominations for its annual ‘Pride of Workmanship’ awards.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Club will select up to three recipients who will receive their awards at a Presentation Dinner on Monday 25 October.

The Pride of Workmanship program is an approved Rotary project, instigated in Australia in 1975, which has since been adopted by over 600 rotary clubs in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Malaysia, Canada and the USA.

The awards are not a competition, and are designed to publicly acknowledge an employee or business operator, irrespective of age, gender or vocation, who in the eyes of his or her employer or customers displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to his or her job.

The awards are intended to cover all aspects of work performance and ethics inclusive of quality and quantity of output, customer service, safety, initiative and responsibility.

The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga invites employers and/or individuals to nominate a candidate who you consider to be worthy of being presented with a ‘Pride of Workmanship’ award.

Further details and nomination forms can be obtained by contacting Richard Matthews on 0434 895 611 or emailing [email protected].

Nomination forms must be submitted before Monday 4 October to Rotary Club of Woolgoolga, PO Box 436, Woolgoolga, 2456 or email [email protected].